Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian mark the anniversary of late dad's passing

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian both honored their late father Robert Kardashian Sr. on the 20th anniversary of his passing.

Kourtney (r.) and Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram over the weekend to remember their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash & khloekardashian

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old Good American co-founder and the 44-year-old Poosh mogul marked two decades since their famous father passed away.

Both Kardashian sisters took to their respective Instagram stories with sweet messages for the late attorney who infamously represented OJ Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

"I miss you, Daddy," Kourt wrote on her post, which featured a touching picture of Rob smiling and waving.

"20 years ago today since I haven't seen you," Kourt added.

Meanwhile, KoKo first shared a clip of herself in the gym with star orb emojis as the caption.

She followed up with a tribute to her dad, writing, "The orbs are my daddy. I miss you."

Though Kim Kardashian nor their brother, Rob, didn't share tributes, the SKIMs founder emotionally honored Rob Sr. on what would've been his 79th birthday.