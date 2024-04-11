OJ Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder in famed 1995 trial, has died

Las Vegas, Nevada - OJ Simpson, the former NFL star who was the center of a 1995 sensational murder trial, has died at the age of 76.

OJ Simpson passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Simpson's family confirmed his passing in a statement shared via X.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post read.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was famously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in what has been called the "trial of the century" as one of the most publicized events in modern history.