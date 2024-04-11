OJ Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder in famed 1995 trial, has died
Las Vegas, Nevada - OJ Simpson, the former NFL star who was the center of a 1995 sensational murder trial, has died at the age of 76.
On Thursday, Simpson's family confirmed his passing in a statement shared via X.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post read.
"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Simpson was famously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in what has been called the "trial of the century" as one of the most publicized events in modern history.
OJ Simpson was jailed in 2008 for armed robbery
Simpson and Nicole were married for seven years. They shared two children and divorced in 1992 after a tumultuous marriage, which was fraught with allegations of domestic violence.
More than a decade after his divisive not guilty verdict in the murder trial, the former Buffalo Bills running back was later sent to jail after a 2007 armed robbery. He left prison ten years later.
News of his prostate cancer diagnosis broke in February, with Local 10 News in Las Vegas confirming he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
Simpson disputed speculation that he was in hospice care with a social media video that saw him laugh off the rumors and affirm that "you can't trust the media."
Simpson is survived by four children: Arnelle and Jason, born during his marriage to Marguerite L. Whitley, and Sydney and Justin, whom he shared with Nicole.
Cover photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP