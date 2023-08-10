Khloé Kardashian models Good American's unusual new boot style

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is rocking her newest boots from Good American!

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a closer look at Good American's newest shoes via Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old business mogul celebrated the launch of her brand's latest footwear by modeling a few of the releases.

KoKo took to her Instagram story to sport two pairs of slouchy boots with matching fits on Thursday.

The first clip featured the mom of two wearing a light blue sweater, black catsuit, and matching suede baby blue knee-high boots to pull together the ensemble.

In the second post, Khloé switched up her look for a light grey sleeveless top and pants combination, complete with a matching, long blazer coat. This time, The Kardashians star complimented the fit with oversized black boots as she posed in an elevator.

KoKo first announced the brand's newest collection on Wednesday in a Gotham-themed shoot where she wore black boots with a coordinating black catsuit.

The attire gave serious Catwoman vibes, which is a complete U-Turn from her recent Barbie-inspired looks.