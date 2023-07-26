Khloé Kardashian proves Wednesdays are for pink in Barbie-inspired look

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is the latest Kardashian to get on the "Barbiecore" takeover for her Good American campaign!

Khloé Kardashian joined in on the Barbiecore takeover with a new look from her Good American clothing line. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Greta Grewig's box office hit has officially taken over the world, with the 35-year-old mogul being the latest celebrity to hop on the doll-inspired trend.

On Wednesday, KoKo dropped multiple posts that featured her bubblegum fit from her brand's recent shoot.

The Kardashians star modeled a hot pink, body-hugging suit in the various shots that highlighted her trim figure and matching, thigh-high heeled boots.

"Living in a Barbie world," she captioned the first set of pics where the mom of two posed in front of a white backdrop.

Khloé got more athletic in the second post by throwing her toned leg in the air while sprawled over a red bean bag.



For her third photo dump, the reality star paid tribute to the pop culture classic Mean Girls by writing, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink."

Khloé's sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, also sported Barbie-themed fits on separate occasions recently amid the movie's continued popularity.