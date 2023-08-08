Khloé Kardashian gives major Catwoman vibes in new sleek shoot

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian modeled her new Good American boots by channeling her inner Catwoman!

Khloé Kardashian took fans to Gotham in her latest shoot for Good American. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Going to Gotham? Meow!

Fresh off the celebration for her son's first birthday, the 39-year-old business mogul ditched her Barbie obsession for a more feline approach to promote her newest fashion product.

In her latest Instagram posts, KoKo sported an all-black fit complete with a pair of snug black leather leggings, a belly bearing shirt with a matching blazer, and a trench coat.

Yet, the highlight of the shoot were her Good American black knee-high slouchy boots that drop later this week.

The mom of two kept up the Gotham vibes by posing in front of a sleek black sports car in what appeared to be a parking garage.

"@goodamerican boots dropping 8/10," she captioned one post.

Khloe's only pop of color amid the black monochromatic fit was her ultra-blonde locks that she styled in loose waves.

The Kardashians star's announcement comes after she spent the weekend celebrating her and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's recent milestone.

The exes, who welcomed Tatum via surrogacy, reunited to honor their son's first birthday bash.