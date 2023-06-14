Kim and Khloé Kardashian dive into the World of Barbie with Kar-Jenner kids in tow

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian were real-life Barbie girls with their daughters and nieces at the World of Barbie in LA!

Kim (r) and Khloé Kardashian took their daughters and nieces to the World of Barbie exhibition in Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & khloékardashian

It's a Barbie world!

The Kardashians stars are redefining mommy-daughter dates, as Kim and Khloé each shared a sneak peek into their trip to the World of Barbie exhibition via Instagram stories.

Both Kim and Khloé sported Barbie-themed 'fits, with the 42-year-old SKIMs co-founder wearing hot pink, thigh-high boots and a black catsuit.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder went all out in a hot pink catsuit and matching heeled boots.

The siblings were joined by Kim's daughter Chicago, KoKo's mini-me True, and their nieces Dream and Stormi.