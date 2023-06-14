Kim and Khloé Kardashian dive into the World of Barbie with Kar-Jenner kids in tow
Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian were real-life Barbie girls with their daughters and nieces at the World of Barbie in LA!
It's a Barbie world!
The Kardashians stars are redefining mommy-daughter dates, as Kim and Khloé each shared a sneak peek into their trip to the World of Barbie exhibition via Instagram stories.
Both Kim and Khloé sported Barbie-themed 'fits, with the 42-year-old SKIMs co-founder wearing hot pink, thigh-high boots and a black catsuit.
Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder went all out in a hot pink catsuit and matching heeled boots.
The siblings were joined by Kim's daughter Chicago, KoKo's mini-me True, and their nieces Dream and Stormi.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian live out their Barbie dreams at massive World of Barbie exhibit
The reality stars' clips shared glimpses of the World of Barbie exhibits, which included a life-size Barbie box, Barbie and Ken-themed surfboards, unicorns, and pink couches.
Naturally, the Kardashian kiddos were dressed for the occasion in their own adorable pink ensembles.
Kim later raved about the day on her IG story: "Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls! @worldofbarbietour."
The girls trip comes before the highly anticipated released of director Greta Gerwig's Barbie Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which hits theaters July 21.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & khloékardashian