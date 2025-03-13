Khloé Kardashian dishes on X-rated moment she heard between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the awkward moment when she heard her mom, Kris Jenner, attempting to conceive with her ex, Caitlyn!

Khloé Kardashian says she needed a lot of therapy to get over the cringey moment she heard Kris Jenner (r.) trying to conceive. © Screenshot/Instagram/@krisjenner

On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the host recalled the NSFW moment during her childhood that involved the momager!

Khloé shared, "I believe I was under the bed one time when you and your ex-husband were trying to get pregnant, joking, "I still go to therapy over that."

The Kardashians star explained that she was playing "hide-and-seek" and hid under Kris' bed but fell asleep and woke up to "gross" noises.

Yet the 67-year-old refused to apologize for the moment, saying, "You were hiding under my bed, and you didn't get caught.

"You decided to stay there because it sounded exciting, and you got an earful, and you being tortured for the rest of your life is exactly what you deserved."