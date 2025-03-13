Khloé Kardashian dishes on X-rated moment she heard between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner!
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the awkward moment when she heard her mom, Kris Jenner, attempting to conceive with her ex, Caitlyn!
On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the host recalled the NSFW moment during her childhood that involved the momager!
Khloé shared, "I believe I was under the bed one time when you and your ex-husband were trying to get pregnant, joking, "I still go to therapy over that."
The Kardashians star explained that she was playing "hide-and-seek" and hid under Kris' bed but fell asleep and woke up to "gross" noises.
Yet the 67-year-old refused to apologize for the moment, saying, "You were hiding under my bed, and you didn't get caught.
"You decided to stay there because it sounded exciting, and you got an earful, and you being tortured for the rest of your life is exactly what you deserved."
Though Khloé and Kris didn't mention the matriarch's ex by name, the Good American co-founder doubled down on what she heard, adding, "I knew what was happening."
But is anyone really surprised by this? Lest we forget the X-rated dating advice Kris recently gave Khloé!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloékardashian & @krisjenner