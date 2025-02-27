Khloé Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner's X-rated dating advice!

Khloé Kardashian looked back on the NSFW dating advice her mom, Kris Jenner (l.), gave her after being ghosted by a NBA star. © Screenshot/Instagram/@krisjenner

During Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the podcast host and her besties, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, reflected on the time when the momager scolded Khloé after an NBA player "ghosted" her.

Khloé shared, "I went on a date with someone, he was a basketball player for one of the LA teams.

"I was like, 'So-and-so isn't calling me back,' and [Kris] was like, 'Well, how many dates did you go on?'"

After the reality star told her mom that she only went on "one or two dates" with the athlete, Kris apparently questioned, "Well, did you give him a BJ?'"

KoKo said that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch then doubled down on her stance, adding that Kris quipped, "Well, that's why he's not calling you back!"

While Malika and Khadijah were impressed by Kris' raunchy dating advice, Khloé explained, "And I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends!"