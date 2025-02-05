Khloé Kardashian freaks out about daughter True dating one day: "What would Kris Jenner do?"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got candid about how she thinks she'll react to her young daughter dating one day, and it's relatable to any and all parents out there!

On this week's episode of her X podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, KoKo spoke to family law attorney Laura Wasser about her young kids, True (6) and Tatum (2), dating in the future.

"My parents... were super chill," Khloé admitted.

"I don't think I'm going to be like that, and I want to be. I'm always like, 'What would Kris Jenner do?'"

The lawyer answered, saying, "You're gonna be like your mo,m" to which the Kardashians star said, "I pray so."

Wondering aloud how her mom managed to let go, Laura said, "She hasn't totally let go... You and I and she have had some conversations in the last couple years."

"I love those types of holding on," the 40-year-old answered.

"But when you're 15 and dating someone, you see the car crash about to happen. I would be like, 'Get the f**k away from this douche.' Where my mom was like, 'It's okay.' I don't know what… the tequila, the vodka," she joked.