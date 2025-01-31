Khloé Kardashian explains why she let cheating ex Tristan Thompson attend True's birth

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about giving birth right after discovering that her then-partner Tristan Thompson had cheated on her.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) recently opened up about her experience of giving birth right after discovering that her then-partner Tristan Thompson (l.) had cheated on her. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian & @realtristan13

A big question at the time that had fans confused was why KoKo let her athlete baby daddy into the delivery room with her while she gave birth to her daughter, even after his very public betrayal 48 hours before she went into labor.

On a Wednesday episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the Good American founder spoke to guest Mel Robbins about her thought process back then.

"I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public, and I gave birth 48 hours later. And people were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?' And it was my first baby, and I said, 'I do,'" she explained.

The reason?

All for the love of her newborn daughter, True.

"We're all going to pretend because, of course, I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom," she recalled.

"And I said, 'We're going to all…it's going to be hard for you guys, but let's all act like this didn't happen because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see, to know.'"