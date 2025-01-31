Khloé Kardashian explains why she let cheating ex Tristan Thompson attend True's birth
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about giving birth right after discovering that her then-partner Tristan Thompson had cheated on her.
A big question at the time that had fans confused was why KoKo let her athlete baby daddy into the delivery room with her while she gave birth to her daughter, even after his very public betrayal 48 hours before she went into labor.
On a Wednesday episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the Good American founder spoke to guest Mel Robbins about her thought process back then.
"I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public, and I gave birth 48 hours later. And people were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?' And it was my first baby, and I said, 'I do,'" she explained.
The reason?
All for the love of her newborn daughter, True.
"We're all going to pretend because, of course, I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom," she recalled.
"And I said, 'We're going to all…it's going to be hard for you guys, but let's all act like this didn't happen because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see, to know.'"
Khloé Kardashian had "out-of-body" birth experience after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Khloé described having an "out-of-body experience" and going on "autopilot" during the actual birth.
"I just went into, I'm not here, I was not present. But my body was there, I gave birth, I did what I had to do," she said.
"But it was for [True.] I thought of her. I was like, 'For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.' And then when it was done, I was like, 'I can't talk to you' when I put my home camera down. But I made sure to do what I needed to do for her."
Khloé and Tristan share their now-6-year-old daughter True and a 2-year-old son named Tatum – who was born via surrogate right on the heels of yet another cheating scandal after The Kardashians star had given him another chance.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian & @realtristan13