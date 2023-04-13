Khloé Kardashian honors True's birthday with never-before-seen snaps!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian commemorated her daughter True Thompson's fifth birthday with major throwback pics of her mini-me.

Khloe Kardashian (r) paid an emotional tribute to her daughter True Thompson on her firth birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Grab your tissues!

The 38-year-old Good American co-owner took a trip down memory lane in honor of her oldest child's birthday day.

On Wednesday, Khloé shared a plethora of throwback pics on her Instagram story that highlighted her pregnancy and the last five years of True's budding childhood.

"Today is my angel's 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK," the proud mom wrote.

"True has changed my life in ways I could never express. I'm so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol."

Khloé, who shares True and her eight-month old son with ex Tristan Thompson, recently threw her mini-me a colorful, Octonauts-themed birthday bash with her baby daddy and the Kar-Jenner clan all in attendance.

"A walk down memory lane...," the mother of two continued before adding, "Sobbing. True, I love you beyond measure."

The slew of snaps includes photos of KoKo's maternity shoot, True in her newborn days, and rare glimpses of True's bonding time with her cousins, including North West, Mason Disick, and Penelope Disick.