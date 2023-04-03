Khloé Kardashian throws epic Octonauts-themed bash for True Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Here's all the tea about what went down and who showed up at Khloé's Kardashian 's over-the-top extravaganza for her daughter True's Thompson's fifth birthday!

The Kardashian-Jenners had a blast at Khloé Kardashian's (r) home for True Thompson's (c) fifth birthday bash! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Kylie & Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian

On Sunday, all signs pointed to the 38-year-old's home per her Instagram story, which highlighted her epic Octonauts-themed birthday bash for her oldest child.

"Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!" Khloé wrote in the on-screen text of one snap. "Time really does fly! Bittersweet. Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old."

She added, "True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

The colorful bash featured Octonauts-themed decorations and treats, including a pool surrounded by giant bubbles and floating pastel-colored balloons, performers in Octonauts costumes, personalized cupcakes, and ice cream sandwiches.

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenners were in attendance, with Kylie Jenner also documenting the affair on her TikTok which featured a rare look at her baby boy Aire.

But did Khloé invite her unfaithful ex and True's dad, Tristan Thompson?