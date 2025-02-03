Khloé Kardashian rips reporters over "disrespectful" Babyface Grammys interview

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian defended legendary music producer Babyface after he was snubbed by reporters at the Grammys !

During music's biggest night, 13-time Grammy-winner – born Kenneth Edmonds – was rudely interrupted during his chat with two AP reporters.

The journalists awkwardly opted to end their interview with Babyface and, in turn, to chat with Chappell Roan.

KoKo was among the many viewers who expressed disgust over the viral moment on Sunday, writing via X, "This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview."

Khloé continued, "Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. It's maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve.

"He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this."

Krysta Fauria, the reporter who ended the interview, did apologize on AP's livestream, saying, "I'm really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier."