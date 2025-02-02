Grammys 2025: Beyoncé leads the pack at gala backdropped by fires

Los Angeles, California - Music's biggest stars including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will vie for top awards at Sunday's Grammys gala , a glitzy ceremony proceeding despite devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé and her groundbreaking Cowboy Carter album that vaunted Black cowboy culture lead this year's Grammy hopefuls, with 11 chances at a prize. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The shell-shocked entertainment capital is still reeling after the deadly blazes razed entire neighborhoods, leaving the music and film industries – vital to the city's economy – grappling with how to navigate the coming awards season.

Many annual Grammy week functions were scrapped, including prominent parties organized by top labels and companies like Spotify.

But Harvey Mason Jr, the head of the Recording Academy behind the Grammys, said the gala would go on as planned at Crypto.com Arena "in close coordination with local authorities" – and with an eye towards raising money for wildfire relief.

The fires have lent prominence to the Recording Academy's philanthropic arm MusiCares, which says it has already distributed several millions of dollars in emergency aid.

On Friday, MusiCares hosted its annual pre-Grammy gala – this year honoring psychedelic jam band rockers The Grateful Dead – to bring together top industry figures at an event where relief efforts and honoring firefighters took precedence.

The night before, major event promoters Live Nation and AEG Presents held FireAid benefit concerts featuring A-listers like Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and John Mayer.

The Recording Academy is "thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires," said Mason.