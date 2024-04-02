Khloé Kardashian stuns fans with fiery new hair color!

Los Angeles, California - Big red! Khloé Kardashian added some heat to her newest campaign.

Hot girl era! Khloé Kardashian ditched her blonde tresses for a ginger look while promoting her new line. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fabletics & khloékardashian

Call her King Koko, as the 39-year-old Good American founder traded her signature blonde hair for a spicier look while announcing her latest Fabletics collection, Khloé V3!

In the Instagram photo dumps shared Monday, Khloé was captured flaunting copper tresses in loose waves while modeling several activewear pieces ranging from red to neon green.

The Kardashians star captioned the first post: ""V3!!!! My new @fabletics collection is out NOW!!!! Ahhhh im so excited!!"

The athleisure brand's IG also shared behind-the-scenes clip where she further showed off the red locks while shooting the campaign.

KoKo dished in a press release that the collection will also feature swimwear that is designed to "sculpt and support."



"Fabletics has fused my personal style and fit preferences into each of these pieces. The goal was to create a lineup of beautiful, technical spring-to-summer styles that can be worn throughout the entire day and, most importantly, elevates confidence," she added.