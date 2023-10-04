Khloé Kardashian defends unusual fashion choice against haters

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shut down her critics who had something to say about her fashion accessory.

Khloe Kardashian isn't ashamed of her latest accessory which she rocked in her recent Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American mogul's latest look may not slay like her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's recent fits at Paris Fashion Week - but Khloé still rocked it!

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to model her new Fabletics activewear line, which featured a black tank and high-waisted leggings set.

"You just throw on the tank, throw on the leggings, you're good to go. I love them all. Hope you guys enjoy them and happy workout!" she said in the video.

In the following clip, KoKo seemingly addressed her haters, saying, "For those of you who love to remind me about the fanny pack situation. I don't need the reminder."

"I'm gonna go do school carpool, and a fanny pack is just convenient for carpool, OK?" she added, likely referring to her daughter True Thompson, who started kindergarten this year.

