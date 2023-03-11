Khloe Kardashian talks past "obsession" with weight post Lamar Odom divorce

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got honest about her struggles with her body image after her painful split from Lamar Odom.

Khloé Kardahsian recently dished that her passion for fitness came after a painful time in her life. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 38-year-old Good American CEO may be a gym enthusiast, but she recently admitted that her love for fitness came after a painful time in her life.

While speaking to InStyle, Khloé explained that she "turned to the gym" after her 2016 divorce from the former NBA star because she "didn't really know what to do."

"Of course, in the beginning, you have to get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you," she shared.

"But I felt so accomplished."

She also revealed that she used to be "obsessive" with the scale numbers when she first began her workout journey but has since changed her tune.

"The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers."



"I'm sort of a control freak, but in life, we can't control everything," the mom of two further dished, adding, "But the gym, what I put in it, I know I'm going to get out of it. And being a control freak, I'm proud of it, I love that I have that control."

