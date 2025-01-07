Khloé Kardashian teases new podcast in buzzy trailer: "Welcome to Khloé in Wonder Land"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's new podcast is launching on Wednesday, and she's getting the hype rolling with an exclusive behind-the-scenes teaser!

The podcast, which is titled Khloé in Wonder Land, was first announced back in June.

"I'm so excited to finally share my podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, with you!" she wrote in a new BTS trailer.

The Kardashians star added that the podcast's premiere would be January 8, with new episodes out every Wednesday on X and Thursdays on all other podcast platforms.

"Every week, I'll sit down with guests for real conversations," she explains in the teaser.

"This is a window into my world and the stories that make it meaningful... Welcome to Khloé in Wonder Land."

According to the clip, future guests include her sister Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy Scott Disick, fellow podcaster Jay Shetty, and author Mel Robbins.