Khloé Kardashian talks "fairytale" marriage dream and inks new podcast deal!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian shared that she isn't all the way done with love on newest episode of The Kardashians!

Khloé Kardashian shared that she's still hopeful when it comes to marriage in the future on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Though the 39-year-old Good American owner is happy being a single lady, on Thursday's episode, she admitted that she's still hopeful for love in the future.

During her confessional, a producer brought up KoKo's family's "concerns" that she "doesn't get out" following her split from Tristan Thompson.

The socialite dismissed the chatter, saying, "Who knows what other people think? But I'm happy," adding that she "100%" believes she'll find love again.

Khloé continued, "I can't tap out now, I'm not even 40! One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale."

The business mogul, who shares two kids with her ex, further shared, "I know one day that will happen but I'm just not right there right now. I love sharing my life with me, with my kids. I don't need anyone.

"When I'm at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I'll publicize it!"

One reason why KoKo could be happy with her free time is her new deal with the platform, X!