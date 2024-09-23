Justin Bieber distances himself from former pal Diddy after bombshell arrest

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is looking to focus solely on his new family of three following the arrest of his longtime friend and collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"He's aware of Diddy's arrest and all the allegations," an insider said of the 30-year-old singer on Sunday, per PEOPLE.

"It's not anything that he wants to focus on, though," the source said, adding that Justin "just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband."

The Peaches artist has been in a "happy bubble" since welcoming his first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, with his wife, Hailey, last month.

But his name has been thrown into the buzz surrounding Diddy's bombshell arrest in New York on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The 54-year-old mogul has been accused of inflicting sexual abuse on women for decades and coercing them into participating in sex parties using threats or violence.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has been denied bail and will remain in prison for the time being.