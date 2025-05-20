Kid Rock addresses ICE raid at his restaurant after getting grilled over MAGA allegiance

Nashville, Tennessee - MAGA musician Kid Rock recently slammed the media for questioning his allegiance to President Donald Trump and his aggressive immigration agenda.

Musician Kid Rock recently responded to reports that his Nashville restaurant was closed down to protect undocumented workers from an ICE raid. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Last week, multiple outlets reported that employees at Rock's the Big A** Honky Tonk Rock n' Roll Steakhouse were either sent home or didn't show up for work as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided downtown Nashville, forcing the restaurant to close for the night.

On Monday, Rock shared an X post to set the record straight, telling his followers that he "clearly" has nothing to do with the day-to-day operations of his restaurant and argued the headlines were all just for clicks.

"That being said, I 100% support getting illegal criminals out of our country, no matter where they are," Rock declared.

"I also, like President Trump, want to speed up the process of getting GREAT immigrants into our country – LEGALLY! It's that simple, folks," he continued.

News of the restaurant seemingly protecting their undocumented workers drew criticism on social media, with many critics arguing Rock, as the president's most outspoken supporters in the arts who has pushed the narrative that immigrants are "murderers" and "rapists," was a hypocrite.