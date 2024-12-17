Are the Kardashians ditching their famous Christmas Eve party?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has revealed that her family is changing up their traditions this year and forgoing their annual lavish Christmas Eve bash!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan won't be hosting another lavish Christmas Eve bash this year amid busy construction plans for their homes. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @khloekardashian

Is this the end of an era?

In an interview with Vogue shared over the weekend, the 44-year-old reality star teased that the Kar-Jenner clan is going "really lowkey" for their 2024 celebrations.

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate [party] that I'm really excited about," she explained.

However, this doesn't mean fans will miss out on more lavish looks from the stars, as Kim added, "Still dressing up to the nines because that's what we do."

The characteristically over-the-top Christmas Eve parties have been a staple for the famous family since they were little, and the SKIMs mogul shared that the rising generation of Kar-Jenners is already obsessed with the tradition.



"Our kids love them, and now all their friends want to come," she said.

Last year's shindig saw the A-list ladies channel their best old Hollywood glam for the ski-lodge-themed event, where the guest list also included Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner's boo Timothée Chalamet!