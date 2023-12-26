Did Kylie Jenner's boo Timothée Chalamet attend the Kardashians' Christmas Eve party?
Los Angeles, California - Fans are desperate to know if Kylie Jenner's bae, Timothée Chalamet, was at the Kardashian-Jenners' Christmas Eve bash. Here's the inside scoop!
On Sunday evening, the Kar-Jenners had their yearly festive party at Kim Kardashian's decked-out winter wonderland mansion.
The 26-year-old Khy founder attended the shindig with her adorable daughter Stormi Webster as the two kept up their tradition of matching outfits.
For the event, Kylie and her mini-me wore gold bespoke Dolce & Gabbana dresses that glittered from head to toe.
But it would seem that Stormi wasn't the beauty mogul's only date for the event!
Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon dropped a pic via Snapchat that seemed to show Kylie privately chatting with the Wonka star behind Travis Barker and a crowd of other guests.
Timothée appeared to be wearing a black suit and a white button-down shirt, though the Dune star wasn't seen in any of the footage from the party.
The low-key lovebirds aren't strangers to secret meetups, as the Kardashians star was caught in London and LA sneaking into Timothée's respective Wonka premieres.
Stay tuned to see if Kimothée will ring in the New Year together!
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner