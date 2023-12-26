Did Kylie Jenner's boo Timothée Chalamet attend the Kardashians' Christmas Eve party?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are desperate to know if Kylie Jenner 's bae, Timothée Chalamet, was at the Kardashian-Jenners' Christmas Eve bash. Here's the inside scoop!

Kylie Jenner (r.) was apparently spotted with reported boyfriend Timothée Chalamet (l.) at the Kardashian-Jenners' annual Christmas Eve bash! © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Sunday evening, the Kar-Jenners had their yearly festive party at Kim Kardashian's decked-out winter wonderland mansion.

The 26-year-old Khy founder attended the shindig with her adorable daughter Stormi Webster as the two kept up their tradition of matching outfits.

For the event, Kylie and her mini-me wore gold bespoke Dolce & Gabbana dresses that glittered from head to toe.

But it would seem that Stormi wasn't the beauty mogul's only date for the event!

Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon dropped a pic via Snapchat that seemed to show Kylie privately chatting with the Wonka star behind Travis Barker and a crowd of other guests.

Timothée appeared to be wearing a black suit and a white button-down shirt, though the Dune star wasn't seen in any of the footage from the party.

The low-key lovebirds aren't strangers to secret meetups, as the Kardashians star was caught in London and LA sneaking into Timothée's respective Wonka premieres.