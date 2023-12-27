Kourtney Kardashian gets real in postpartum style at Kar-Jenner Christmas bash

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian pulled up to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash in true style !

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a large fuzzy coat for the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas bash. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old reality star dropped snaps on Instagram from her family's annual Christmas Eve soirée, which was Kourt's first public appearance since welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1.

For the occasion, the lifestyle mogul opted for a comfy-chic look, which she explained in her IG post.

"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," Kourt captioned the post.

The Kardashians star's look featured a fuzzy floor-length statement jacket that she layered over a black bodysuit and sheer tights.

She completed the fit with nude makeup glam, a sleek long ponytail, plus a sparkly necklace stack and pair of silver and black pumps.

The Poosh founder has previously dished on her postpartum recovery, saying to other new moms, "No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race,"

Though Kourt's baby boy wasn't seen at the festive shindig, the Lemme founder and her hubby Travis Barker did share a first look at baby Rocky on Friday.