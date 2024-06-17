Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan glows in ethereal SKIMS modeling campaign

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS clothing brand dropped their collab with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan on Monday, and the pictures from this dreamy campaign are out of this world!

Nicola Coughlan, the latest romantic lead in Netflix's Bridgerton, is out of this world in her dreamy campaign for SKIMS. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@skims

Dearest gentle reader, Nicola Coughlan is absolutely slaying this new campaign!

Following other high-profile SKIMS models such as Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter, the Bridgerton actor starred in watercolor-inspired compositions from photographer Elizaveta Porodina.

Nicola looked stunning as she posed seductively in pastel lounge dresses, specifically highlighting the SKIMS Soft Lounge maxi dress in various colors ahead of the summer heat.

The Derry Girls actor was gorgeously framed by bouquets of flowers and a light pink background with a soft focus.

With her blonde hair in artfully tousled waves, the model donned rosy pink blush and glossed lips to accentuate her lovely natural flush.

Fans in the comments couldn't get over how beautiful Nicola looked, with one calling her "an actual goddess" and another comparing the 37-year-old to a renaissance painting.