Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases steamy Season 3: "We did break a piece of furniture"

London, UK - Season 3 of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton kicks off next month, and fans can expect plenty of steamy romance this time around – with some modifications!

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (r.) on Bridgerton, teased the steamy scenes to come in season 3 of the Netflix hit. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The new season will focus on the tender romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

In a radio interview with SiriusXM Hits, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, teased just how hot things really get.

"We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes," she said, per The Independent.

The 37-year-old actor also spilled that she has a special clause in her contract so that her scenes don't get too revealing, unlike most of her co-stars.

"It's literally written into my contract," Coughlan said. "People think I'm like saying it as a joke. I just don't want to."

The Derry Girls star added that it was her Irish Catholic upbringing that influenced the decision, saying simply, "That's ust not how we vibe."