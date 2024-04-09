Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases steamy Season 3: "We did break a piece of furniture"
London, UK - Season 3 of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton kicks off next month, and fans can expect plenty of steamy romance this time around – with some modifications!
The new season will focus on the tender romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.
In a radio interview with SiriusXM Hits, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, teased just how hot things really get.
"We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes," she said, per The Independent.
The 37-year-old actor also spilled that she has a special clause in her contract so that her scenes don't get too revealing, unlike most of her co-stars.
"It's literally written into my contract," Coughlan said. "People think I'm like saying it as a joke. I just don't want to."
The Derry Girls star added that it was her Irish Catholic upbringing that influenced the decision, saying simply, "That's ust not how we vibe."
Nicola Coughlan opted out of revealing scenes in Bridgerton
Coughlan joked that her mother didn't react very enthusiastically to the first two seasons because of its many erotic scenes.
"When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn't know it was gonna be so saucy," Coughlan said of her mom. "And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey's lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, 'What is this?'"
Thankfully, the Big Mood actor's parents have warmed up to the period drama.
"Now, [Coughlan's mom] thinks it's fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms," she joked.
Season 3 of Bridgerton will be split into two parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13.
