Did Kim Kardashian sneak her alleged new boo in latest Instagram dump?

Los Angeles, California - Do we spy with our little eyes Kim Kardashian 's boo? The mogul may have coyly introduced the world to her new love interest in her latest Instagram dump!

Kim Kardashian shared a suspicious snap with a handsome mystery man that fans allege could be her new boo. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim shared a look at her recent outing with her kiddies Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5) at her SKIMS event that was held at Mel's Diner earlier this week.

The carousel of snaps featured the fashion mogul in a fitted nude ensemble while posing in front of the eatery, which was transformed into a "SKIMS Drive-In."

Kim was also captured enjoying pancakes and milkshakes with her kids, but there's one image she sneakily added in that has fans raising eyebrows.

Amid the dump was a black-and-white snap of The Kardashians star in a photo booth with a handsome mystery man, whom she didn't tag, which led to fans asking questions in her comments section!