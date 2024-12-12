Who is Kim Kardashian's new mystery boo? Insiders spill the tea!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's new boo's identity may still remain a secret, but a little more insight has been revealed about the mystery man!

Kim Kardashian's new mystery man is said to be a real estate investor who she met through mutual friends. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Following the news that the 44-year-old SKIMs mogul has been secretly dating somebody new, a tipster tattled to Page Six that Kim is seeing a real estate investor who "isn't in the public eye."

They noted that The Kardashians star "isn't in a committed relationship" and is still "dating a few people at the moment."

The source noted that Kim "met the entrepreneur through mutual friends," but he's not "the first person she's dated" since her breakup with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. – whom she briefly dated following her public split from comedian Pete Davidson.

While Kim has maintained that she enjoys being single, the informant also spilled that her inner circle have "tried setting her up" with people.