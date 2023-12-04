Kim Kardashian expands acting career with "sexy" new legal drama!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has once again teamed up with Ryan Murphy for a new legal TV drama!

Kim Kardashian will star in a "sexy adult" procedural drama created by American Horror Story director Ryan Murphy. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

After her breakout role in American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, the 43-year-old beauty mogul and Murphy have another collaboration in the works.

Deadline confirmed on Monday that Kim will star in a new Hulu scripted series, which has been described as a "high-end, glossy, and sexy, adult procedural."

The Kardashians star will portray a successful, Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm.

Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz will pen the upcoming show that will reportedly start production in late 2024, with plans for an early 2025 premiere.

As for who else will star in the drama, a source let slip that preliminary casting has begun with the showrunners seeking an A-list actor to take on the role of Kim's on-screen love interest!

For AHS season 12, the budding lawyer's performance as Siobhan, a no-nonsense publicist with an evil ulterior motive, was met with praise by fans.