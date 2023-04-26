Is Kim Kardashian retiring from reality TV?

Kim Kardashian dished on her criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the Time100 Summit. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Has the time come to stop keeping up with Kimmy Cakes?

On Tuesday, while speaking at the TIME100 Summit, the SKIMS owner got honest about her future as a lawyer and shared that she'd be okay with living her life off-screen.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she explained after being asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much."

"It gets overwhelming," Kim continued, adding, "because there's so much to be done. I brought my sister Khloé Kardashian to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."