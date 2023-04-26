Is Kim Kardashian retiring from reality TV?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has made a shocking admission regarding her reality TV career!
Has the time come to stop keeping up with Kimmy Cakes?
On Tuesday, while speaking at the TIME100 Summit, the SKIMS owner got honest about her future as a lawyer and shared that she'd be okay with living her life off-screen.
"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she explained after being asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.
"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much."
"It gets overwhelming," Kim continued, adding, "because there's so much to be done. I brought my sister Khloé Kardashian to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."
The Kardashian era might be coming to an end
The Kardashians star further shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in her criminal justice reform movement will be "her life's most meaningful work"
"I hope so," Kim shared.
"I always joke with my mom, who's my manager, I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."
If she's truly ready to put her reality TV life behind her, more than likely her famous clan will follow suit.
The Kardashian era may be coming to an end but, in the meantime fans can still catch up with the infamous family with season three of their Hulu series debuts in May.
Cover photo: Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP