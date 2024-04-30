Is Kim Kardashian teasing a Met Gala makeover?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has been making some big hair moves in the days before the 2024 Met Gala. But what will the final beauty look be?

The SKIMS mogul hasn't rocked icy platinum blonde for a hot minute – until now!

On Saturday, Kim took her new blonde 'do for a test run while attending Homebody Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala in LA.

The last time the Kardashians star went full blonde – not counting a cheeky wig here and there – was for the 2022 Met Gala, where she controversially wore a genuine Marilyn Monroe dress on the red carpet.

The newest blonde look comes from hairstylist Chris Appleton, who left the American Horror Story star's roots dark.

In a shocking record-scratch beauty moment, however, Kim posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, rocking a choppy, short pink bob!