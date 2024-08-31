Kendall Jenner joins Kim Kardashian for visit with incarcerated firefighters

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner tagged along on her sister Kim Kardashian 's latest prison reform effort, this time paying a visit to incarcerated firefighters in their home state of California.

Kim reflected on their visit with a lengthy message under a slideshow of photos shared to Instagram Friday.

"Yesterday I had the amazing opportunity to spend some time with the guys at Pine Grove youth firecamp, and Growlersberg Firecamp Crew 3 and 5," she wrote.

"These incredible men are incarcerated firefighters saving our state, homes and communities from fire."

In the snaps, both Kim and Kendall posed for photos with the members of the firefighting team.

The visit comes as the 43-year-old reality star continues her work championing criminal justice reform.

She praised the program's unique opportunity, which allows incarcerated people ages 18 to 25 to "expunge their felony records" once they are out of prison and set them on a path to a full-time firefighting career.