Kim and Khloé Kardashian pose in makeup-free selfie with Kylie Jenner
Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian served face while posing for an epic selfie with their baby sister, Kylie Jenner.
There will never be enough time in the day to truly keep up with the Kardashians!
On Thursday, KoKo dropped a throwback snap of herself with Kimmy Cakes and Kylie on Instagram.
The sweet selfie featured the Kardashian-Jenner siblings laying on what appeared to be a plush white bed as each of the famous ladies sported a makeup-free face.
"If only you knew what we were doing when we took this lol I miss my babies," the 38-year-old Good American owner captioned the cute pic.
Khloé was seen wearing a black hoodie in the selfie, while her sister also kept the theme casual.
The 42-year-old SKIMs owner pursed her lips while rocking a black button-down top.
Meanwhile, Kylie also wore a black sweatshirt and kept her signature dark hair in a straight style.
The fresh-faced selfie comes after the Kylie Cosmetics owner was seen addressing the famous clan's impact on "beauty standards" in the newest trailer for The Kardashians season 3.
Perhaps this is the family's start at showing off their natural beauty more often, as they are each stunning with or without makeup!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian