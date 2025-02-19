Kim Kardashian accuses Kris Jenner of stealing her thunder after Nike announcement!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian playfully called out Kris Jenner after the momager apparently upstaged Kim's Nike announcement with her own athleisure 'fit check!

Kim Kardashian (r.) playfully called out her mom Kris Jenner (l.) for upstaging her new NikeSKIMS collab. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@krisjenner & @kimkardashian

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder isn't okay with Kris stealing her spotlight.

On the same day that Kim dropped her new NikeSKIMS collab, the 67-year-old reality star took to Instagram to flaunt her new fit from Alo.

Kris' post featured the momager on a staircase modeling an all-grey sweatshirt and pants from the athleisure wear brand plus white Alo socks and white sneakers.

While the reality star teased in the caption, "Cozy days in my @alo," Kim jokingly wrote under the post, "Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!"

The devil works hard, but apparently Kris Jenner works harder!