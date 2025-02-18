Kim Kardashian takes SKIMS brand to new heights with major Nike collab

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS shapewear brand has joined forces with the iconic sportswear company Nike for a new line aimed at female athletes.

The 44-year-old reality star unveiled the partnership in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

"Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed," she wrote. "Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

Nike's website divulged a bit more info on the collaboration, revealing that the brand will combine Nike's "world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science and athlete insights with SKIMS' obsession for the female form and pioneering pursuit of solutions for every body."

The first collection from NikeSKIMS will be released this spring in select retail locations in the US as well as on the brand's website.

Nike reports that a global expansion of the brand is planned for 2026.

"Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women," Kardashian said.

"This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered."