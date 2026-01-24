Kim Kardashian admits to using Britney Spears for fame: "We totally scammed the system"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian opened up recently about the lengths to which she went to become famous – including "using" Britney Spears !

Kim Kardashian remembered when she used Britney Spears for a paparazzi moment years ago. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

During a candid chat on her sister Khloé's podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the 45-year-old recalled her obsession with fame and how she had played the paparazzi.

"We were at a restaurant, and we heard these people like, 'Oh, Britney Spears is staying at this hotel in New York,'" Kim began.

She explained that she and her longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, hitched a ride with a guest at the restaurant who owned a Phantom Rolls-Royce.

The Kardashians star said that the pair hid in the hotel phone booth for 20 minutes before re-emerging in front of the waiting photographers, who asked Kim about Britney.

She added, "We totally scammed the system, and it was on like every cover, and we thought we were killing it."