Travis Kelce reportedly "encouraged" Taylor Swift to confront Blake Lively over toxic friend dynamic
Los Angeles, California - Did Travis Kelce convince Taylor Swift to fix her reportedly ruined friendship with Blake Lively?
The 36-year-old pop sensation's relationship with the Gossip Girl alum had become "tense" after she was dragged into Lively's heated legal war with Justin Baldoni.
Per the US Sun, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete pushed his bride-to-be to "confront" the awkward fallout with her estranged bestie.
"Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake," an insider tattled.
"Although Taylor hadn't said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right."
The source maintained that Travis was allegedly "very much" in Taylor's ear.
"He believed Blake's behavior toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act," they added.
Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively back on good terms?
Earlier this week, the Bad Blood chart-topper's explosive messages with the Blake Brown founder were unsealed, revealing that Taylor called Baldoni a "b***h" while Lively referred to her It Ends With Us co-star as a "doofus director" and a "clown."
The tipster noted that when the 38-year-old mom "raised concerns" that her friendship with Taylor "changed," the singer "didn't hold back" due to her fiancé's insistence.
They added that Travis "didn't dislike Blake, but he didn't think it was fair on Taylor, who had been nothing but a present and loyal friend."
Lively and Baldoni's trial is set for May 18, but it hasn't been clarified if Taylor will be asked to testify or if she's back on good terms with the actor.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift