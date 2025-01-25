Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North shocks fans with new rap feature – in Japanese!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter North – AKA Ms. Westie – flaunted her bilingual skills on FKA Twigs' new song !

North West (r.) made appeared on FKA Twigs' song, Childlike Things, where she raps in Japanese for the second time. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @ye

The 11-year-old prodigy hopped on Twigs' track, Childlike Things, from the British singer's new album, Eusexua, and left fans speechless as she raps in Japanese!

In English, her feature translates to: "Hello, My name is North-chan / From California to Tokyo / Jesus, the King / Praise the Lord / Jesus is the one and only true God."

Okay, North!

The pre-teen previously flaunted her bilingual expertise on her dad's 2024 Vultures album on the song, Bomb.

Kimye's daughter also has her own project, Elementary School Dropout, in the works – do we smell a future Grammy nominee?