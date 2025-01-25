Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North shocks fans with new rap feature – in Japanese!

Ms. Westie strikes again! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prodigy North appeared on FKA Twigs' single, Eusexua, where she raps her feature in Japanese.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North – AKA Ms. Westie – flaunted her bilingual skills on FKA Twigs' new song!

North West (r.) made appeared on FKA Twigs' song, Childlike Things, where she raps in Japanese for the second time.
The 11-year-old prodigy hopped on Twigs' track, Childlike Things, from the British singer's new album, Eusexua, and left fans speechless as she raps in Japanese!

In English, her feature translates to: "Hello, My name is North-chan / From California to Tokyo / Jesus, the King / Praise the Lord / Jesus is the one and only true God."

Okay, North!

The pre-teen previously flaunted her bilingual expertise on her dad's 2024 Vultures album on the song, Bomb.

Kimye's daughter also has her own project, Elementary School Dropout, in the works – do we smell a future Grammy nominee?

Kanye even credited his daughter for getting him back into the music scene, writing on Instagram, "This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her, I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY."

