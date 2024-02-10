Kim Kardashian and Khloé spotted visiting California prison

Chowchilla, California - Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were spotted visiting the men's and women's prison in Chowchilla on Friday.

KIm Kardashian visiting Pelican Bay State Prison alongside other prison reform advocates in 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

ABC's Action News caught the Kardashians stars as their black Cadillac SUV arrived at the Valley State Prison property along with several other vehicles.

Later on, the sisters were seen boarding Kim's private plane, known as Kim Air, at the Madera airport.

Kim is a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform and has often visited prisons in the past.

Her advocacy work made headlines in 2020 when Kim campaigned to stop the execution of Julius Jones in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Many believed in Jones' innocence, citing a lack of evidence in his 1999 murder conviction.

Resulting publicity generated by Kim's involvement in the case played a big part in getting Jones taken off of death row.

The SKIMS founder has previously worked on a 2020 Oxygen documentary called Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project and other behind-the-scenes ventures to combat mass incarceration and prison reform.