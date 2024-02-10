Kim Kardashian and Khloé spotted visiting California prison
Chowchilla, California - Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé were spotted visiting the men's and women's prison in Chowchilla on Friday.
ABC's Action News caught the Kardashians stars as their black Cadillac SUV arrived at the Valley State Prison property along with several other vehicles.
Later on, the sisters were seen boarding Kim's private plane, known as Kim Air, at the Madera airport.
Kim is a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform and has often visited prisons in the past.
Her advocacy work made headlines in 2020 when Kim campaigned to stop the execution of Julius Jones in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Many believed in Jones' innocence, citing a lack of evidence in his 1999 murder conviction.
Resulting publicity generated by Kim's involvement in the case played a big part in getting Jones taken off of death row.
The SKIMS founder has previously worked on a 2020 Oxygen documentary called Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project and other behind-the-scenes ventures to combat mass incarceration and prison reform.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian show longtime comittment to prison reform advocacy
Kim, who has been chugging along on the path to becoming a lawyer, successfully passed the "baby bar" exam in 2021.
At the TIME100 Summit on April 26 of 2023, the American Horror Story actor even confessed that she "would be just as happy being an attorney full time."
Later on in the TIME100 talk, Kim added that she had brought Khloé to visit a prison for the first time around that same time. The experience had apparently been "really eye-opening for [Khloé]."
It's nice to see that the sisters have been keeping up with their advocacy since then!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian