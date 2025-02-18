Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunite at SNL50 – what went down between the exes?

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian crossed paths with Pete Davidson at Sunday's Saturday Night Live anniversary special, but were there any sparks flying between the exes?

Kim Kardashian (r.) crossed paths with Pete Davidson at Sunday's Saturday Night Live anniversary special, but were there any sparks flying between the exes? © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Both the 43-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old comedian made appearances in the SNL50 special, honoring the sketch show's five decades on the air.

Page Six confirmed on Monday that the former flames did indeed reunite at the special's afterparty and chatted briefly, though insiders affirmed that it was a "purely platonic" exchange.

"[Pete] has nothing but love and respect for Kim," a source close to the King of Staten Island star said. "They are on good terms."

The unexpected love story began with some cozy dates in 2021, and the two made things very official with several high-profile outings, including a joint red carpet run at the 2022 Met Gala.

The pair ultimately called it quits in August 2022 after about nine months together, and sources have maintained that the split was very amicable.

"[Pete] and Kim still talk occasionally. He's a good guy," an insider told People last October.