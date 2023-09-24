Kim Kardashian announces Super Bowl Halftime Show and plays pretty in pink
Los Angeles, California - Ring ring! It's Kim Kardashian calling in with a hot weekend.
Apple Music and the NFL dropped the much anticipated announcement of Usher as this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner with none other than the queen, Kim K.
She and Usher appeared in the promo, which was posted on Sunday to her Instagram account.
"You're doing the Super Bowl," she tells Usher in the clip's phone call, a clever nod to one of his biggest hits, Confessions.
"For real, don't play like that," the pop and R&B star replies.
"I don't have time to play," Kim says. "One, I'm busy. Two, you're doing the Super Bowl!"
The boss babe is clearly an Usher fan, as she gave a nod to going to see his current Las Vegas residency.
"I've seen you in Vegas twice," Kim says, in a nod to her outings to see his current Las Vegas residency. "But this one's gotta be different."
Earlier this year, Usher gave the reality TV star a shoutout when she appeared in the audience at his Sin City show. It was Kim's second attempt to see the star, as her plans to celebrate her 42nd birthday by flying to see his show were derailed due to dangerous weather when her private plane couldn't land.
Khloé Kardashian commented on the clip, "Im screaming." The official account of NFL wrote, "Can’t wait."
But that's not all the playing Kim did this weekend.
Kim Kardashian gets trolled by Serena Williams and Scott Disick
On Saturday, Kim posted a series of sexy new photos of herself in a hot pink Chanel bikini and matching jacket set while barefoot on the tennis court.
She completed the look with a hot pink bag, two layered cross necklaces, pink tinted sunglasses, and a fishtail braid.
The best part? She was trolled on the post by two famous friends, tennis legend Serena Williams and her honorary brother-in-law Scott Disick.
"Literally not how you hold a racquet," Serena commented. "Clearly I have to give you lessons lol."
"Who makes that swimsuit?" Scott chimed in, pointing out the in-your-face twin C logos.
Regardless of a little ribbing from her friends, it's clear Kimmy Cakes is still on the Barbiecore trend and having a pinkalicious weekend.
Cover photo: Collage: Apple Music/NFL & Instagram/kimkardashian