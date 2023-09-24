Kim Kardashian announces Super Bowl Halftime Show and plays pretty in pink

Kim Kardashian had a hot weekend as she helped announce Usher as the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner (l.) and posed for pics on the tennis court in a pink Chanel bikini. © Collage: Instagram/Apple Music/NFL & kimkardashian

Apple Music and the NFL dropped the much anticipated announcement of Usher as this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner with none other than the queen, Kim K.

She and Usher appeared in the promo, which was posted on Sunday to her Instagram account.

"You're doing the Super Bowl," she tells Usher in the clip's phone call, a clever nod to one of his biggest hits, Confessions.

"For real, don't play like that," the pop and R&B star replies.

"I don't have time to play," Kim says. "One, I'm busy. Two, you're doing the Super Bowl!"

The boss babe is clearly an Usher fan, as she gave a nod to going to see his current Las Vegas residency.

"I've seen you in Vegas twice," Kim says, in a nod to her outings to see his current Las Vegas residency. "But this one's gotta be different."

Earlier this year, Usher gave the reality TV star a shoutout when she appeared in the audience at his Sin City show. It was Kim's second attempt to see the star, as her plans to celebrate her 42nd birthday by flying to see his show were derailed due to dangerous weather when her private plane couldn't land.

Khloé Kardashian commented on the clip, "Im screaming." The official account of NFL wrote, "Can’t wait."

But that's not all the playing Kim did this weekend.