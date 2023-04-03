Kim Kardashian apologizes for recycling Khloé Kardashian's "clown" outfit

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was called out by her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian in sarcastic style!

Kim Kardashian (r) got dragged by Khloé Kardashian for copying her look! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kimkardashian

Nothing says sibling love quite like a good old-fashioned Kardashian shade fest!

Kourt and KoKo hilariously called out Kim for recreating a similar fashion ensemble the Good American founder sported in 2018.

The attire in question features a fluffy pink faux fur coat that Kim rocked during her girls day with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

Kimmy's sisters wasted no time pointing out the coat looked oddly similar to the bubblegum pink coat that the 38-year-old then-pregnant star wore during the trio's Japan trip.

Kourt and KoKo both wasted no time dragging Kimmy Cakes for "recycling" the look.

After Khloé commented, "I'm waiting….." on the fashionista's Instagram post, Kim replied, "I'm sorry Khloe and Kourt too."

The Poosh owner naturally entered the group chat in the comments section by throwing a little shade: "a long way from the cycling outfits @kimkardashian @khloekardashian."

The mom of four continued to hold herself accountable in a separate IG story, writing, "People grow and evolve, ok??? LOL I'm SORRY." alongside a pic of Khloé and Kourtney,