Kim Kardashian arrives in NYC ahead of Met Gala in chic style!

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian has officially landed in the Big Apple for fashion's biggest night!

Kim Kardashian is in the Big Apple for the Met Gala. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kimmy Cakes aka the queen of the Met Gala has been spotted in NYC ahead of the annual gala.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old SKIMS owner flaunted her fit tummy while sporting a gray Chanel crop top and black leather pants.

She completed the look with oversized black Chanel sunglasses with a gold chain, a black Chanel purse, gloves, and pointed black high heel boots while sporting her hair in a chic ponytail.

Joining the Kardashians star was her daughter North West, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, and Kourt's ex and baby daddy Scott Disick.