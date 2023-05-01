Kim Kardashian arrives in NYC ahead of Met Gala in chic style!
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian has officially landed in the Big Apple for fashion's biggest night!
Kimmy Cakes aka the queen of the Met Gala has been spotted in NYC ahead of the annual gala.
On Sunday, the 42-year-old SKIMS owner flaunted her fit tummy while sporting a gray Chanel crop top and black leather pants.
She completed the look with oversized black Chanel sunglasses with a gold chain, a black Chanel purse, gloves, and pointed black high heel boots while sporting her hair in a chic ponytail.
Joining the Kardashians star was her daughter North West, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, and Kourt's ex and baby daddy Scott Disick.
North West treats Kim Kardashian to a pre-Met Gala massage
While preparing to slay the event, Kim shared in an Instagram story that her mini-me surprised her with some pre-Met Gala pampering.
The post features a clip of the group's hotel room, which was covered in candles, white rose petals, and silver balloons that read, "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala."
"How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," Kim wrote.
Kim has teased her look for the evening, and with this pre-glam behind-the-scenes look courtesy of North, there's no denying that the reality star will kill this year's Met!
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP