Kim Kardashian teases 2023 Met Gala look with the help of Karl Lagerfeld's cat
Paris, France - Kim Kardashian seemingly teased her look for the 2023 Met Gala while also hanging out with the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat!
One of fashion's biggest night is getting close, and Kimmy Cakes may have given fans a peek at her ensemble.
The 42-year-old shared a series of snapshots from her visit to Paris, where she got some "inspiration" for the May 1 fundraising event and hung out with the fashion designer's iconic pet cat Choupette.
"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," she captioned the post.
In the snaps, Kim sported a black PVC jacket and black boots while she laid on a grand-looking bed with the furry feline that she took epic selfies with.
"We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."
The Kardashians star's photo dump also featured pics of the late designer's work place and snaps of Kim looking at a selection of designs and sketches pinned on a wall.The theme for this year's Met will honor the German designer, who passed away in 2019, with the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty".
With Kim getting the fashion inspiration from the legendary designer's former workplace, and cat, it can only be assumed that the SKIMS owner will once again slay the Met!
