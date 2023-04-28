Kim Kardashian teases 2023 Met Gala look with the help of Karl Lagerfeld's cat

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian seemingly teased her look for the 2023 Met Gala while also hanging out with the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat!

Kim Kardashian had a date night with Karl Lagerfeld's cat while getting some inspiration for the Met Gala. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

One of fashion's biggest night is getting close, and Kimmy Cakes may have given fans a peek at her ensemble.

The 42-year-old shared a series of snapshots from her visit to Paris, where she got some "inspiration" for the May 1 fundraising event and hung out with the fashion designer's iconic pet cat Choupette.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," she captioned the post.

In the snaps, Kim sported a black PVC jacket and black boots while she laid on a grand-looking bed with the furry feline that she took epic selfies with.

"We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."



The Kardashians star's photo dump also featured pics of the late designer's work place and snaps of Kim looking at a selection of designs and sketches pinned on a wall.