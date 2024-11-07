Kim Kardashian bashed for shameless plug of son Saint's new YouTube channel

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's recent plug for her son Saint West's new Fortnite channel wasn't exactly well received among fans!

Kim Kardashian got bashed by followers after announcing that her son Saint West (r.) has a new Fortnite channel. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The Kardashians star got slammed for the "tone-deaf" post she shared after the shocking results of Tuesday's 2024 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Kim posted an Instagram reel that read, "Please subscribe to my son's Fortnite channel on YouTube he will pick the best players to be in his clan."

Before the beauty mogul ultimately removed the post, her followers flooded the comments section with disapproving remarks.

One fan wrote, "Read the room, Kimberly," while another commented, "More important s**t going on kimmy."

The shade spilled over to X, where people continued criticizing the mom of four for the message.

"Kim posting about saints Fortnite at a time like this…" one user wrote.

Kim also got flack for allowing the soccer enthusiast to create another YouTube channel so soon after deleting his previous one over Saint's sharing of anti-Kamala Harris videos.