Kim Kardashian makes son Saint sign "contract" before launching new YouTube channel!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's son Saint West has his own YouTube channel – but he must abide by some conditions set by his mom!

Kim Kardashian is supporting her son Saint's (r.) new YouTube channel by making the budding athlete understand the rules of business. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old mogul's son is following in his family's footsteps with his own channel, TheGoatSaint, which launched on Monday.

Yet, Kim made sure Saint understood the rules of the business by sharing a screenshot of a "contract" she made the eight-year-old budding athlete sign.

"I finally allowed Saint to have a You Tube Channel after signing an extensive contract, please subscribe!" The Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram story under a screenshot of Saint's channel.

In the following post, Kim shared a look at the agreement she drew up in true lawyer style and wrote, "Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach."

The doc, which was titled "Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian," began, "I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel."

The contract hilariously continued, "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."