Kim Kardashian gives Saint West harsh punishment after he shares anti-Harris posts

Kim Kardashian apparently deleted Saint West's (l.) YouTube channel after some eyebrow-raising posts. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The SKIMs mogul stood by her word as fans noticed that her eight-year-old son's new channel had vanished.

Kim first announced Saint's YouTube channel, TheGoatSaint, in September, along with an iron-clad contract that the soccer enthusiast had to sign.

"I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them," the agreement read. "I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don't listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

Fast forward to Wednesday when The Kardashians star's son shared two derogatory videos aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris – after which the page was no longer accessible.

If users click on it, the channel now brings up the message, "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."