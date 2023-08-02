Kim Kardashian becomes throwback queen with rare Justin Bieber pic and more
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane with epic throwback pictures of Justin Bieber, Ciara, and more!
The 42-year-old SKNN mogul was feeling nostalgic Tuesday evening as she dropped multiple, rare snaps on her Instagram story.
First, Kim highlighted the night Kris Jenner met her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.
The 2014 pic featured a very tan Kim with Kris and sis Kendall Jenner looking glamorous in black dresses. The trio posed with Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.
"My mom met @coreygamble this night!" Kim wrote in her caption.
"So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014."
But that wasn't the only stop on the trip down memory lane.
Who else is Kim Kardashian friends with?
The Kardashians star dropped more snaps from the Burberry creative director's birthday bash, where she and Kendall also posed with a baby-faced Justin Bieber.
She further honored Tisci with a photo from one of their shoots where a visibly pregnant Kim rocked a black bra, matching panties, and a stylish black blazer.
In another pic from a different event, Kim jumped into a group shot with Ciara, who is also her longtime friend, make-up artist Pat Magrath, and French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.
When it comes to nostalgia, Kim is the all-time queen!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian