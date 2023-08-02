Kim Kardashian becomes throwback queen with rare Justin Bieber pic and more

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane with epic throwback pictures of Justin Bieber , Ciara, and more!

Kim Kardashian (r.) looked back at her 2014 era with rare snaps of Kris Jenner (second from r.), Kendall Jenner (l.), and designer Riccardo Tisci (second from l.). © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKNN mogul was feeling nostalgic Tuesday evening as she dropped multiple, rare snaps on her Instagram story.

First, Kim highlighted the night Kris Jenner met her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

The 2014 pic featured a very tan Kim with Kris and sis Kendall Jenner looking glamorous in black dresses. The trio posed with Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.

"My mom met @coreygamble this night!" Kim wrote in her caption.

"So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014."

But that wasn't the only stop on the trip down memory lane.