Kim Kardashian calls out "pathological liars" after failing bar exam

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's latest TikTok wasn't just a glam sesh for her mom's 70th birthday bash – it turned into a full blown rant!

Kim Kardashian dragged psychics as "pathological liars" while getting ready for Kris Jenner's 70th birthday! © IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

On Monday, the All's Fair star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her prep for mom Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash on TikTok.

But while getting her hair and makeup done, Kim took a break to vent to her siblings about psychics.

"I'm just letting you guys know that all the f**king psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all full of s**t," she said.

The 45-year-old explained that several psychics had assured her she'd pass the bar exam – which, as she recently revealed on Instagram, didn't happen.

Kimmy Cakes labeled the psychics "pathological liars" and warned her siblings not to take any of their predictions seriously.

Elsewhere in the TikTok, Kim is seen making a chilled shot and taking a sip, tweaking her hairstyle, and walking into the party in a dazzling purple two-piece sparkly ensemble.