Kim Kardashian celebrates 45th birthday in style at star-studded All's Fair premiere
Paris, France - Kim Kardashian commemorated her 45th birthday with her All's Fair co-stars – and some gorgeous fashion!
The multi-hyphenate hit the red carpet on Tuesday for the Paris premiere of her anticipated Hulu legal drama.
Kim stunned in a light-blue, deconstructed Dior satin gown from John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2000 collection, per Vogue.
The classic dress featured a plunging neckline, short sleeves, a waist-cinching bodice that cascaded into a mermaid skirt.
Later, the SKIMS mogul changed into a Grecian-goddess fit as she headed to a cabaret club called Crazy Horse.
For the party, the reality star rocked another vintage item from Alexander McQueen's Spring-Summer 1999 couture collection, Search for the Golden Fleece.
The Givenchy design came with a fitted, gold corset and a white tulle skirt that was adorned with gold embellishments.
She completed her ensemble with strappy, gold heels and a slicked-back bun while sporting bold makeup that included winged eyeliner, pink blush, and a soft pink lip.
Kim was joined by her All's Fair co-stars, plus her mom, Kris Jenner, at the event, where she was also surprised with a massive cake!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Bertrand GUAY / AFP