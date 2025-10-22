Kim Kardashian celebrates 45th birthday in style at star-studded All's Fair premiere

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian commemorated her 45th birthday with her All's Fair co- stars – and some gorgeous fashion !

Kim Kardashian looked ethereal in two stunning dresses for the Paris premiere of All's Fair and her 45th birthday. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

The multi-hyphenate hit the red carpet on Tuesday for the Paris premiere of her anticipated Hulu legal drama.

Kim stunned in a light-blue, deconstructed Dior satin gown from John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2000 collection, per Vogue.

The classic dress featured a plunging neckline, short sleeves, a waist-cinching bodice that cascaded into a mermaid skirt.

Later, the SKIMS mogul changed into a Grecian-goddess fit as she headed to a cabaret club called Crazy Horse.

For the party, the reality star rocked another vintage item from Alexander McQueen's Spring-Summer 1999 couture collection, Search for the Golden Fleece.



The Givenchy design came with a fitted, gold corset and a white tulle skirt that was adorned with gold embellishments.

She completed her ensemble with strappy, gold heels and a slicked-back bun while sporting bold makeup that included winged eyeliner, pink blush, and a soft pink lip.